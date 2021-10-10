Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,683 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $138.60.

