Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,635 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 451,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 412,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after buying an additional 316,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

