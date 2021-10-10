Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 32.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NI opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

