Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

