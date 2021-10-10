Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

