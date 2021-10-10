Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.12

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 1212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 204.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.