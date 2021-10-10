Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,812 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $26,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,805,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE:FBC opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

