Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -132.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

