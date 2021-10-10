Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $700.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $647.78.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB stock opened at $670.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $596.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.60. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $263.34 and a 12 month high of $679.00. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,740,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.