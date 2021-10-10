$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,852,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after buying an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

