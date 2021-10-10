Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after buying an additional 1,065,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

