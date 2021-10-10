Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $318,201.38 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $318,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $100.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after acquiring an additional 212,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,545,000 after acquiring an additional 146,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

