Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells $242,145.96 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95.

On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12.

ZEN stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after acquiring an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.