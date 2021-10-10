Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells $242,145.96 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95.
- On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12.
ZEN stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $166.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after acquiring an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
