Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.15

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

ABSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Absci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

