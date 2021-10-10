Zacks: Analysts Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

SWK stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. SWK has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $251.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in SWK by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SWK in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

