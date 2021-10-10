Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

