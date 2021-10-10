Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.01% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $192,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $918.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.43%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

