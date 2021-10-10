BlackRock Inc. Has $189.37 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 308,605 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $189,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $39,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 368.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 647,733 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $24,476,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAZ opened at $49.08 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

