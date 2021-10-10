Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $11,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after purchasing an additional 815,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,386,000 after purchasing an additional 638,556 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

