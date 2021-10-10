Zacks Investment Research Lowers Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

