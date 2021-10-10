NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. NextCure has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.49.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the first quarter worth about $2,487,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 127.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 253,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

