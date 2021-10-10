$586.01 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce sales of $586.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $575.03 million and the highest is $596.98 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $447.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

