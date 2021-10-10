BlackRock Inc. Has $200.51 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of NewMarket worth $200,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE NEU opened at $354.79 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

