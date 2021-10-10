Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.53 Million Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.07% of EverQuote worth $28,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 208.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 501,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,547 shares of company stock worth $1,034,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $17.77 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $516.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

