Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.39 Million Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 71,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of PBR stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.