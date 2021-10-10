Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,206,000 after acquiring an additional 147,379 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 109,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,062,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,951,000 after acquiring an additional 208,895 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POR opened at $48.76 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

