Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Terex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Terex by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.