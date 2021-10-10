Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZG stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.92 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.19.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

