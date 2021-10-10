Deutsche Bank AG Sells 180,306 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,306 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of Celestica worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 127,457 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Celestica by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

