B&M European Value Retail’s (BMRRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.84 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.92.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

