Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 761.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UI stock opened at $308.44 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.87 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.40.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

