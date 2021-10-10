Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECIFY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.07. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

