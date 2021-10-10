Scotiabank Trims Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Target Price to C$37.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.