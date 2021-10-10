First Quantum Minerals’ (FQVLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.12.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

