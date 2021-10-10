J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS JDWPY opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $75.69.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

