Deutsche Bank AG Sells 372,212 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,212 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CIT Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CIT Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,108,000 after buying an additional 131,948 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $54,966,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in CIT Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,045,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,915,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $53.02 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

