Zacks Investment Research Lowers Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keyence from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $643.00.

Shares of Keyence stock opened at $577.50 on Thursday. Keyence has a one year low of $437.00 and a one year high of $711.32. The company has a market cap of $140.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $608.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.97.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

