Deutsche Bank AG Sells 24,197 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.