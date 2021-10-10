Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $246.13 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $195.75 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

