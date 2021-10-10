Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth $65,239,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 98.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 533,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,460,000 after acquiring an additional 508,311 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 765,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 388,199 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of PEJ opened at $52.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.