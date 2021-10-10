BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.06. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -75.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $1,173,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $841,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,918 shares of company stock valued at $26,161,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

