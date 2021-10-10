Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 68,645 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,645 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,789,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cinemark by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

NYSE:CNK opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

