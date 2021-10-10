NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.01.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 62,552 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.