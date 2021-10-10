Jonathan Oringer Sells 10,714 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Shutterstock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Shutterstock by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

