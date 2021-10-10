Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 228,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,045,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

