Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 34.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.