Douglas Valenti Sells 30,573 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 15,105 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $262,373.85.

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $563,065.83.

On Monday, September 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 22,563 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $395,980.65.

On Thursday, September 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.88. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

