Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after buying an additional 364,754 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after buying an additional 190,180 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,501,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after buying an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of IRTC opened at $63.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.