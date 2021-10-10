SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

