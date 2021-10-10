Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.61 Million Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,473 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Dada Nexus worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,594 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA opened at $20.57 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.